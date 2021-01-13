Relx’s (RELX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:RELX opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

