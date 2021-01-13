REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Insider Curran Simpson Sells 5,185 Shares

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $259,301.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,879.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RGNX opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.95. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 442.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 106.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

