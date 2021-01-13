Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $146.18

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.18 and last traded at $139.82, with a volume of 35217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.65.

RBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

