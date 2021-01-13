Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day moving average of $163.12. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

