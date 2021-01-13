Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 1,128 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.18.

NYSE MA traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, reaching $346.33. 4,113,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

