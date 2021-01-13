Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $382,830.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.08. 1,870,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,328. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

