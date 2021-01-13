Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $239.84. 3,253,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,092. The company has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.35 and a 200-day moving average of $213.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

