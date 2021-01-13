Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,253,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.35 and its 200 day moving average is $213.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

