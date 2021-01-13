Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,286,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,775. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $149.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

