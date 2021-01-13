Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,290,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,020,684. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

