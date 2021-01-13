Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 51.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,621 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after buying an additional 1,282,900 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 382.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,942,000 after buying an additional 730,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,577,000. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. 2,660,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,768. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

