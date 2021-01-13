Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,905 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. 3,229,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,812. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNP. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

