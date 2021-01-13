Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after buying an additional 1,385,679 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,998,000 after purchasing an additional 409,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,719,000 after purchasing an additional 247,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.15. 1,234,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.