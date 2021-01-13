Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of RDVT stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.57. Red Violet has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $28.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%.

In other Red Violet news, major shareholder Michael Brauser sold 136,119 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $3,471,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 472.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 82,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in data fusion and analytics providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

