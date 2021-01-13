Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

DIS stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.40. 357,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,374,035. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $317.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

