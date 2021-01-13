Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,889,000 after purchasing an additional 190,480 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.01. 373,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,630,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00. The company has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $117.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Securiti decreased their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

