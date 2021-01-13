Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Gap Down to $1.92

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $1.77. Recon Technology shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Recon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.