Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. 516,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,554. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

