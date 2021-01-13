Recipharm AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RCPHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Recipharm AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RCPHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, an increase of 4,813.0% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCPHF opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Recipharm AB has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Recipharm AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Recipharm AB (publ) provides contract development and manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical industry in Sweden, Italy, France, India, Spain, Portugal, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing Steriles & Inhalation, Manufacturing Solids and Others, and Development and Technology.

