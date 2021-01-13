RealChain (RCT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,836.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. RealChain has a market cap of $107,960.92 and approximately $5,836.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One RealChain token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00042758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.44 or 0.00376817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.51 or 0.04184739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RCT is a token. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,466,973 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealChain is a new blockchain protocol designed specifically for high-end consumer goods and financial services . The RealChain token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

