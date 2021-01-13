RealChain Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. RealChain has a market capitalization of $153,689.65 and $13,954.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RealChain

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,466,973 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealChain is a new blockchain protocol designed specifically for high-end consumer goods and financial services . The RealChain token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

RealChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars.

