(RDS.A) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:RDS.A)

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for (RDS.A) in a research note issued on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for (RDS.A)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.30. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RDS.A. ValuEngine upgraded (RDS.A) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Panmure Gordon downgraded (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised (RDS.A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC raised (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of (RDS.A) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of (RDS.A) stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. (RDS.A) has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

