RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. On average, research analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RCM Technologies (RCMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.