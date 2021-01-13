RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Price Target Raised to $42.00

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) had its price target increased by Sidoti from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RICK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.66 million, a P/E ratio of -114.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth $501,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 66.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 572,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 228,070 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 81.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

