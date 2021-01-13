Raymond James Upgrades Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to “Strong-Buy”

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $67.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $69.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion.

In related news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $359,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

