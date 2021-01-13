Raymond James Raises Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $34.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.08.

AVTR stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Avantor had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $271,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,223.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,621,966 shares of company stock valued at $910,044,621 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 77.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after buying an additional 402,604 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,258,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 43.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 49.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 15.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

