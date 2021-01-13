Radnor Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $352.06. 58,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,278. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.93.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

