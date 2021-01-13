Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,760 Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Intrepid Potash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 742,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101,902 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Intrepid Potash stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,831. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $348.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.52). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

