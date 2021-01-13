Radnor Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RH. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RH by 148.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $507.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,650. RH has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $517.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The business had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

