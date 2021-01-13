Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 16.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.12. The stock had a trading volume of 614,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,842. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.97. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.