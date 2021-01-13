Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.33. 150,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

