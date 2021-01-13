Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 335,856 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,856 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 21.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $77,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $43,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.49. 488,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,305,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

