Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,011,000 after purchasing an additional 305,064 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,927,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 434,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diageo by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,592 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEO traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $93.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $171.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.29.

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

