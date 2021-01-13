Qwertycoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $639,611.03 and $28,450.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 895.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

