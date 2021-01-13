Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

QTX opened at GBX 403 ($5.27) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 384.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 349.23. The company has a market capitalization of £193.29 million and a P/E ratio of 31.45. Quartix Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) Company Profile

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the United States. The company operates through two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; real-time alerts; and customized tracking solutions and services.

