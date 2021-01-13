Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
QTX opened at GBX 403 ($5.27) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 384.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 349.23. The company has a market capitalization of £193.29 million and a P/E ratio of 31.45. Quartix Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.
Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) Company Profile
