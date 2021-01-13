Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) Short Interest Up 2,188.0% in December

Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 2,188.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,479,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS QTMM opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Quantum Materials has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
Quantum Materials Company Profile
