Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.75

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 18231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $71,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $71,747.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Quanterix by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

