Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.31. Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 2,248,837 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.44.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

