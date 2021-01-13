Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Short Interest Up 463.0% in December

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,800 shares, an increase of 463.0% from the December 15th total of 150,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Qiwi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qiwi in the third quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiwi by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sberbank CIB downgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Qiwi presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of QIWI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 391,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Qiwi has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $643.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

