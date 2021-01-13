QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of QBE Insurance Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,631. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. QBE Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, and institutional customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

