Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cryoport, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cryoport in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.55 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

