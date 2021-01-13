Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

PAYX stock opened at $90.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Paychex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Paychex by 144.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after buying an additional 806,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 37.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $19,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. In the last three months, insiders sold 483,252 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,342. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

