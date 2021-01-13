Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. Increased by Northcoast Research (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for RPM International in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

RPM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

RPM opened at $89.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. RPM International has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in RPM International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in RPM International by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

