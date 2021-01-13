Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BancorpSouth Bank Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.
BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $265.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.
BXS stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile
BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.
