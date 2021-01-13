Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Lifted by Analyst

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TSC. ValuEngine upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on TriState Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.97. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.42 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 86.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TriState Capital by 517.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 5,600 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,086.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $104,782. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

