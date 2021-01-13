Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Decreased by Analyst

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Baxter International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.94.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $80.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.72. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 146.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 12,431.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 523,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,105,000 after acquiring an additional 519,386 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,249,000 after acquiring an additional 266,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 121.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 332,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,374 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,022,000 after purchasing an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

