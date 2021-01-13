Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for XPO Logistics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XPO Logistics in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XPO. Barclays lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

NYSE:XPO opened at $124.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 151.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

