Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of QEPC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Q.E.P. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of -0.10.

Q.E.P. Company Profile

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer and do-it-yourself markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company also provides industrial tools to the industrial trades.

