Pylon Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $106.00 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Pylon Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001000 BTC on major exchanges. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $203,074.42 and approximately $106.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pylon Network has traded down 57% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00045757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00405472 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.85 or 0.04330092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pylon Network Token Profile

PYLNT is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

