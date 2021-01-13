Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTG. Barclays raised their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. 2,776,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,863. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $24.63.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.26 million. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $8,632,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,145,000 shares of company stock worth $24,024,485 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480,352 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 60.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,075 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,092,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 228.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after buying an additional 1,753,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.